The 20-year-old forward suffered another injury setback recently, and though he may no longer feature for the rest of the year, the manager made it clear of his fondness towards the Brazilian and detailed his support mechanisms to overcome the injury.

“When we talk about tough times. It's always as if you are not healthy, if you are sick, but we will support him. We will talk to him. It's the same.

“If somebody needs your support, or if you have bad times, it's important for people to be there for one another.

“And we are all here for Matheus, but it will take time and he will need time to recover. I have a lot of respect for him. He is a young guy, coming from Brazil.”