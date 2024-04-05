“I don't like to say: ‘Ah, it's Man City’. We have respect, they play excellent. I was impressed by their performance against Aston Villa. I'm really impressed of Pep Guardiola, what he did over the last seven, eight years in Man City and also before. I could see him working in Munich and before.

“But that doesn't mean that we run in with the white flag tomorrow and say: ‘Wow, congratulations for the 3-0’ before the game. I never will do this. I can't do this.

“We go tomorrow to win the game. We know it will be hard working for us. A lot of running, a lot of focus, a lot of concentration. But believing in our situations, believing in our moments. This is what I want to feel.

“Then we say, maybe at the end we congratulate them. But then they deserve it, but never before the game.”

On Olise role…

“I don't want that we have a team where we depend on one player, because it always gives you a bad feeling if he's not on the pitch.

“He's an important player with a lot of qualities, but it's also very important that he fits into the team, he connects with all the other players, because we cannot say: ‘OK, Michael, do whatever you want’

“So it's always a teamwork, and now it's just one week with us, the only real practice as a team was today. [We want] he understands what we want, how we want to play, and where he can bring in his qualities for the team.