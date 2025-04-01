Richards being unavailable presents an interesting dilemma for Glasner, who could alter the familiar tactical setup of 3-4-2-1 or utilise different personnel in the centre-back role.

In the mid-season friendly against HamKam back in March, the manager utilised Jefferson Lerma in a centre-back role for 45 minutes - a position the Colombian has deputised in before, such as in the 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield last season.

“This is a solution, but solution two is Nathaniel Clyne. Solution three, which may be surprising, from when we’ve sometimes played internally: I’ve tried Tyrick Mitchell once inside for a half, and then Ben Chilwell for another half.

“Against HamKam, Jefferson Lerma did play in the back three. We’re always [trying to] get information on what could work, how they could fit together. We’ve got some responses there and we will see that tomorrow.

“Tyrick has five assists. Sometimes he is criticised [on attacking returns], but Daniel Muñoz has five or six as well. Okay, Muñoz also scores more goals, but this is his nature; he is more of an attacking player.

“It’s also important to have this balance, so you’re not too attacking. For example, if you have two very attacking midfielders you can struggle. It’s all about balance.

"T helps us immensely in keeping our clean sheets and Dani helps us immensely in creating our chances, so I think we have good balance there - let’s see.”

