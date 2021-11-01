“It’s already been said in the dressing room that we have 48 hours to recover and go,” Roberts said in his pre-match press conference. “At home we’ve had some really good performances.

“We love playing in front of our home support, and we’ll need them on Tuesday for sure. We know it’s a big game for both teams, and we’ve got to be ready for it.

“When the final whistle went, we got in the dressing room and it was immediately into a recovery strategy, and making sure physically we get right. We’ll be in beginning our planning and preparation so we’re nice and clear about our approach to a game that we regard as a really big game for us.”

Palace played almost an hour against Spurs with ten men, and Roberts says this makes the result a tricky one to put into context.

“The first 30 minutes we were pleased with,” he explained. “After that it is very difficult to assess the performance with ten men.

“Of course, we only conceded the one goal playing for an hour with ten men against a top team playing with confidence. We can take some positives from that. We will take some positives from the first 30 minutes.

“It’s a completely different game on Tuesday, a very different style of play. We have to be ready, we have to respect our opponents, which we always do.

“But playing at home it’s going to be about how we recover, and how we go about making a statement in the game.”