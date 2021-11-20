Rangnick will lead his first game since taking over United in November, having had his work permit approved in time for the fixture.

Roberts - standing in for Patrick Vieira, who was absent due to personal reasons - explained that, while players and staff would prefer to assess Rangnick's style at United over a prolonged period, their attention is not on the opposition but themselves.

"When you’re playing the opposition you want to see some trends that have occurred over a matter of weeks," he said. "It’s not the first time this has happened to us this season [Steven Gerrard's first away game was at Selhurst].

"You have to adapt with less concrete knowledge at your disposal. It doesn’t change anything for us: our identity, way of playing and principles don’t change. We’ll focus on ourselves and if we do that right hopefully we can get a good performance on Sunday."

The assistant manager then drilled more closely in to how Rangnick's arrival might affect Palace, saying: "When a new manager comes in there’s obviously the potential for some changes, even in the short period he’ll have been with the team.