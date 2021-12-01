“The communications strategy has worked really, really well,” Roberts said in his pre-match press conference. “We have been in full, regular contact with Patrick and making sure that we follow instructions on a daily basis.

“At the club, we’re fortunate that we have a good group of staff that have taken on collectively more responsibility to help us through this situation. Overall it’s been done in a very smooth way, and very well operated.

“There are different platforms that you use. We’ve been using all those platofrms to make sure it’s virtually the same as if he was in the room.”

West Ham sit in fifth place in the table after a sensational start to the season, a side Roberts says will be a test for the Eagles.

“West Ham have been on a great run,” he said. “They’re one of the best teams in the league. They are very difficult to play against. They have all the attributes you need to be successful in the league.

“They have one of the best managers, and great staff working with David Moyes as well. We have great respect for them as a team and as a club, and we know it will be a difficult encounter.