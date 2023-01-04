Through MatchWornShirt, fans can bid on the kits worn by or issued to every player in the squad on Wednesday (January 4th) as Palace hosted Spurs in our opening fixture of 2023.
Palace's supporters have a limited-time-only chance to bid for signed, matchworn shirts from the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park.
The bidding for these shirts, which come signed and in the condition they were at full-time, is already underway here. But it will only last for a limited time, with the auction closing at 14:00 GMT on Saturday, January 14th.
Alternatively, you can bid on a shirt signed by the entire squad for the ultimate collector's item.