On Roy Hodgson, who was absent from Villa Park with illness, McCarthy confirmed: “He’s feeling better, so we’re all hopeful that he’ll continue to feel better and will be back with us sooner than later.”

On whether this had a bearing on the result, McCarthy added: “All the preparation was done with Roy and it was in between breakfast and the pre-match meal that he felt a bit unwell. That’s when we found out about it, and we just had to continue as we’d prepared.”

McCarthy then assessed the team’s performance: "I felt in the first-half performance there were lots of good bits in that. We didn’t create as much as we did in the second-half but we nullified Aston Villa’s attacking threat for the majority of the half and frustrated them and looked lively going the other way.

“In the second-half we adjusted a few bits. The players went out and executed the plan well, so to concede a goal in the 87th minute and concede a second goal in controversial circumstances later on was disappointing. We can’t be too down because there were lots of positives to take from the performance.”

On the penalty decision which gave Villa the chance to take the lead, McCarthy reasoned: “If it takes five minutes to make a decision, that tells you everything you need to know.”

McCarthy was pleased with how his team reacted in adversity: “I can’t be anything but. They’re a fantastic group of lads, with bags of enthusiasm and professionalism.

“The international break hasn’t been kind to us with injuries and the situation this morning, but they’re a professional group who carried out the task the manager would expect them to do, and I was delighted with the application, how they stuck to the gameplan and the chances they created, I’m just disappointed that we didn’t come away with anything.”