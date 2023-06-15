While individual player prices aren’t available yet, the schedule for the entire campaign has just been revealed and forms the first building block for Fantasy managers as they look to shape their squads for the first Gameweek and beyond.

Palace’s Fantasy Premier League assets may be a feature in some Gameweek 1 squads as the Eagles face newly promoted Sheffield United on the opening weekend of the season. Though they lost at Bramall Lane in 2019, Ebere Eze scored one of the goals of the season against the south Yorkshire side in 2021.

In addition to facing the Blades, Palace will also come up against Aston Villa and Brentford in the first five gameweeks, similar to last season. The south Londoners managed to beat Villa 3-1 and drew 1-1 with the Bees at the start of the previous campaign and will look to improve on those results this time around.

Gameweeks 11-15 could prove crucial for Palace and Fantasy managers alike, with two away trips to newly promoted Burnley and Luton Town sandwiched between facing Everton – who narrowly avoided the drop on the final day of 22/23 – at Selhurst Park.