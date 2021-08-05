Match details

Saturday, 21st August

15:00 BST

Selhurst Park

Ticketing details

Match tickets are still on sale to Members and Season Ticket holders – click HERE to find out more.

This season sees important changes to the way Season Ticket holder access Selhurst Park on a matchday, with the introduction of digital ticketing via smartphones. Existing Season Ticket holder cards are no longer in use – for a further information and a detailed FAQ, click HERE.

With everyone at the club keen to welcome back supporters for the first time this season, please read the COVID safety update HERE in order to ensure all supporters are kept safe during matchday.

Where are matchday programmes available?

Matchday programmes will be available at the stadium on Saturday for just £3.50, but those unable to attend can purchase the Brentford issue by clicking HERE. Alternatively, a digital edition will be available for just £1.99.

Never miss a programme this season by purchasing a 2021/22 subscription HERE.

When will team news be released?

Team news for both sides will be released on the dot of 14:00 BST on cpfc.co.uk and our official Twitter, and follows on the official Palace app and across our other social media channels immediately after.

Turn on notifications within the app or on our Twitter to be the first to hear who makes the squad.

LIVE commentary via Palace TV+

Subscribers to Palace TV+ will be able to tune in to LIVE audio commentary of the fixture, on web and on the official Palace app – click HERE to subscribe.

Simply login to your Palace account, then tap the pulsating red icon on the right corner of the home screen in the app to listen. Web users should go to Palace TV, scroll down to the live broadcast section and click on the commentary promotion when live.

Commentary usually begins five minutes before kick-off.