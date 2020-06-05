Palace's first game back will be the first Premier League match in history to be shown live on the BBC.

All fixtures will be played at their original locations. All times below are BST.

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Date: Saturday, 20th June

Kick-off time: 19:45

Broadcast on: BBC

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Date: Wednesday, 24th June

Kick-off time: 20:15

Broadcast on: Sky Sports

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Date: Monday, 29th June

Kick-off time: 20:00

Broadcast on: Amazon Prime Video

Please be aware, BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will also provide live radio commentaries for all remaining matches.

The Premier League will announce remaining fixtures when appropriate to do so.

READ NEXT: Premier League confirms substitutes increase for 19/20 remainder