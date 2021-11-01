The midfielder will link back up with the squad after six months returning to fitness, a remarkably swift recovery after sustaining an Achilles injury in May this year.

He played in two games for the Under-23s before the international break as well as an in-house friendly, and will now be available to Vieira for the first time competitively.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the manager said: "Eze is doing really well. He played two games and 90 minutes [in an in-house friendly] and has been training with the team. He will be part of the group that travel to Burnley."

However, Vieira also shared a note of caution about the No.10, reminding supporters that he needs time to return to his full ability.

"Obviously he’s a talented player but he’s still a long way to go from his best," the manager said. "We need to remind ourselves that he will need time to return to what he was because of the injury. He will get there.