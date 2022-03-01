“The game is never finished until the referee’s whistle. It’s about the concentration we have to have, especially against those kind of teams. We know from when we start to today we’re in a different place but there are still some things we need to improve.”

Palace welcome an Arsenal side who have lost just one of their last eight league games and sit fourth in the table with a three-point cushion. Vieira said he isn’t surprised by their success this season, and commended manager Mikel Arteta’s work.

“I’m not surprised about the way they’re playing and progressing,” he said. “I believe they have a good squad and good manager. Now they have a really clear understanding about how they want to play, are playing better football and have confidence… it’s going to be challenging for us but we’re in a really good period as well.

“I think he [Arteta] went through a difficult period and manged to keep his calm and cool and managed to return [resolve] the situation. All credit to him and the work he’s been doing. The results he’s had lately have been really positive.”