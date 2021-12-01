“He is a player who is really comfortable on the ball,” Vieira said in his pre-match interview. “I expect him to make us play better in possession, and find those players in between the lines. I want to see him on the ball really often.

“[We have to improve] inside the boxes when we are defending set-pieces or crosses, and in the other side when we create those chances. We have to be more ruthless in both areas. We have to take our chances.

“We know that not having a good day when you’re not playing as well as you want, when you create those chances it’s really important that you take it. In the last couple of games we haven’t.

“It’s a really important week for us.”

After a tough week away from home, Vieira is keen to see Palace start turning tight games into positive results.

“I couldn’t be satisfied with the performance because at the end we didn’t win those games,” Vieira explained. “But there’s always two ways of watching the games. There is the result which is massively important, but on the other side I think the performance.

“When you look back at the last two games we played away from home, we should have managed to go back home with at least a point. So I think we have to manage those games.

“We have to improve, but I believe that the team will get better and we will turn those losses into winning games.”