“It’s a competition we want to do well in – we want to go as far as we can,” Vieira said in his pre-match press conference. “We have a home tie and it’s an advantage we have to use.

“We want to go to the next round, and I will try to put on the field the best XI that will allow us to go to the next round. It’s still a long way.

“The tie is at home, and I think having a home tie is massively important.”

Despite Stoke’s status as a Championship side, Vieira says Palace will have to be at the top of their game to make it through.

“Regarding the team we are going to face being in the Premier League or the Championship, the difficulty will [still] be there – the challenges will [still] be there,” he said. “There is no easy game in a cup tie.

“We have to be ready mentally. We have to approach the game with the same mentality and the same competitiveness that we had in the last game in the Premier League. There will be no difference in the way we prepare the game tomorrow.

“When you look at their squad and their starting XI, they have players with Premier League experience who did really well in the Premier League, so they know how to play these games.

“We will have to be at our best with really strong concentration to win this tie.”

Palace will be one game away from a trip to Wembley in the semi-finals should they beat Stoke, and Vieira reiterated his desire to go as far as possible.

“This is a competition where the fans dream of making a trip to Wembley,” he said. “This is part of English culture, this competition. It’s massively important.

“It creates a positive atmosphere around the team and around the football club. Players get really excited, the fans get really excited as well. We want to build that kind of momentum and experiences.

“It’s important for the players to be really excited for it because that brings positivity around the training ground and the games.

“As a manager you want to do well, and to win an FA Cup as a manager will be a dream come true. It will be a different game against Stoke.”