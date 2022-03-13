“We always have our feet on the ground,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “We were really pleased with the performance against Arsenal but the challenge for us is to find this kind of consistency that we’ve been talking about – to try and repeat those kinds of games and those kinds of performances.

“We can still finish below ninth position. Our aim is always to progress individually and collectively. We have to finish as high as we can. We have to look at our performance game after game.

“It’s about progressing as a team. There’s still a lot of departments in the game we need to improve. There’s a lot of details in our game we want to improve.

“There will be hard work and concentration from the players until the end of the season, and I don’t have any doubt about that.”

Level with Leicester on points and having drawn earlier in the season, it will be a tough battle for Palace to take all three points from the midlands on Sunday.