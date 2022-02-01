“At the same time, we have to play with belief and confidence and try to impose ourselves.”

Vieira was pleased with the way his team took their chances in meeting in December, and says they must show the same levels in front of goal.

“What was really good in that game was that we scored in really important times,” he said. “Every chance we had, we scored the goal. We were really clinical in front of goal.

“That was something that we need to be more consistent. We are creating a lot of chances but we don’t score enough. When we played them at home, we were clinical and this is something that we have to take for the rest of the season.”

Halfway through the season, Vieira says he is pleased with his side’s progress but that there is still plenty of work to be done.

“Of course I am [pleased] – but at the same time I believe we lost points,” he explained. “We made mistakes and we still need to improve in a lot of parts of the games that will take longer.

“Overall where we are, I’m quite pleased with it. It is important for us to do better and to win more football matches. Playing good football and playing well or creating chances is not enough. We need to be more ruthless in front of goal and defend better in our 18-yard box.