The Palace manager is preparing for the club’s first FA Cup semi-final since 2016, when facing Chelsea at Wembley, but insisted he would not look ahead at that match while there were league games to focus on.

Speaking with the media pre-match, Vieira said he would sooner sustain form than anything.

“Regarding the performance we had against Arsenal I think we were good in a lot of the aspects of the game,” he said. “So every player was feeling well and there wasn’t any reason to change. The best way to prepare that semi-final against Chelsea is to perform well, to play well as a team and see the result at the end.

“The league is really important. We want to finish well, we want to challenge ourselves and what is important is to keep this kind of pressure. We’ve been doing well for the last couple of months and we are in a good place.

“We know how hard we’ve been working to get where we are and we don’t want to lose that momentum. We want to keep playing well, we want to keep having good performances and to do that we have to keep our discipline and respect the game.”

Vieira was then asked for insight into the mood inside Palace’s camp, saying: “It [confidence] is really high and that’s really good but at the same time we have to keep doing the right things.

“We have to keep playing as a team and putting in effort all together, and to of course have the discipline which allows us to play some good games and to win football matches. I look forward to the challenges and we want to keep having this discipline to allow us to perform.”