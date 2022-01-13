“We will give him that support as a football club, as a manager, and he will come [good], there’s no doubt about it. He is a player that wants to improve, and we have to keep demanding on him because he wants to perform.”
With Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyaté away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Olise could stake a claim for a starting berth during the winter period.
“This is a good period for them to have some time to show that they want to take part in the project of this football club,” Vieira said of his squad. “These are young players. You saw Michael’s talent against Millwall, and [Eberechi] Eze is coming back from injury and now is fit to start games and play.
“We have different options to play and to start – in midfield Will Hughes is getting better and better.
“Having those players going to AFCON will give those players more time to get on the field.”