“His work ethic has always been fantastic. We need to give him time to keep developing himself. When you look at the two halves against Millwall, the first was really difficult to find the space, but the second was much better.

“He needs time to have that experience. The potential – he’s shown how good he can be.”

Olise’s performance was eye-catching – he was voted the FA Cup Player of the Round for his display – but the manager revealed that the hard work is only just beginning.

“In the second-half he had a really good game, but I like to look at the full game,” Vieira explained. “In the first-half it was quite challenging for him. We know the potential is there, and on the training field he will have time to develop himself.

“What is important for him is to keep working hard in training and playing games to keep developing himself. It will be up to him about how hard he is going to be prepared to sacrifice to fulfil that potential.