Jack Butland’s performance against Brighton & Hove Albion demonstrated his ability to push Vicente Guaita for a starting berth, something Vieira has welcomed.

“Against Millwall he had quite a solid game, but people focus on the mistake,” he explained. “Obviously when you are a goalkeeper and you make a mistake, you have more chance of scoring a goal. I was happy with the way he led the defence.

“I was really happy for him because Brighton he had a really good game. We took a point, and it’s because of the way he played. In the first-half he made some fantastic saves to keep us in the game.

“I’m really happy with the goalkeepers we have in this football club. It’s always been a competition. Vince never took his position for granted, he always works hard in training. There is competition in a lot of positions in the football club – this is what we want.

“Jack worked well and hard, and nobody in the team deserved that game in Brighton [more] because of his attitude everyday in training around the team.”