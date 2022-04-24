The performances of his young signings, as well as Academy graduates like Tyrick Mitchell, has been a particular source of positivity for Vieira this season.

“We never talk about position at the beginning of the season,” he said of the Premier League table. “We knew that we had a couple of challenges with young players coming through. I’m not going to lie to you: I’m satisfied and really happy with where we are in the table, but I’m more satisfied about the performance that we had.

“[I’m] satisfied as well with how those young players perform this season. Of course it’s not finished yet, and we want to finish the league well.

“There’s a lot more to come from those groups of players and the team. We have to keep treating those games the same way, keep challenging ourselves to improve and use the season as a strong foundation to keep progressing individually and collectively.

“In every period you learn a lot about the players and they will learn something about me as well – who I am as a coach and what I expect from them. Something they will learn from me is about what I expect from them until the last day of the season.”

Vieira paid tribute to former-Palace manager Roy Hodgson, who returns to Selhurst Park with his Watford side this weekend.