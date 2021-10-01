Vieira will start Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard and Jeffrey Schlupp in place of Christian Benteke, Luka Milivojevic and Michael Olise at Elland Road, and said the tweaks were made for "a little bit of freshness."

"I think we have a squad of players that when you have games every three-four days you need to rotate," he told the press. "Some of the guys have been doing well in training so I just took the opportunity to rotate a couple of players.

"I think the way we want to play, the front three [need to be] doing a lot of work out of possession and this is as well one of the reasons I wanted to make those changes, because up front we’ll have to work hard out of possession. We’ll have to track their players and at the same time run in-behind when in possession."

Looking back at his side's last game against Aston Villa, Vieira also sought to explain his approach to bouncing back from defeat.

He said: "We weren’t really pleased with the way we performed. It wasn’t about losing the game, it was about the standard we wanted for our football club, for our fans.

"We were disappointed, yes, but we knew that games like that will happen. They will happen because we are not where we want to be and there are things we need to improve. We don’t forget we had a lot of changes this year and it will take time… it’s all about how we can bounce back from that performance."