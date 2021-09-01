The teenage midfielder has made four substitute appearances for the club, but today kicks-off for the first time since signing in summer.

Vieira expanded on the selection, saying: "He’s still a really young player who needs to keep working hard to develop himself. We know that the Premier League is really challenging and he still has some parts of the game he needs to improve but he will be part of the squad and part of the team and today I think he’s ready to start. Hopefully he’ll have a good game."

Turning his attention to the wider team, Vieira also discussed his ambitions for the Magpies clash, saying his side require focus and resolve to secure a win against their guests.