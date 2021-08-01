On Edouard’s inclusion replacing Christian Benteke, Vieira stated that the former Celtic striker had been training well and handed him a start for his positive attitude and ‘to bring something different’.

The striker has started his Palace career well, after scoring twice in the impressive 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Palace’s lineup also sees the much-anticipated return of captain Luka Milivojevic, making just his second appearance of 2021/22. Vieira pointed out the Serbian’s importance to Palace’s build-up play from midfield.

He said: “Luka is our captain. I think he was out for quite a while with injuries and he was a little bit behind but physically he’s in really good shape and you know, he’s somebody who will help us to build up better from the back and he’s a different profile as well. Hopefully things will work today."

Vieira also added that he wants his players to play with desire and with passion as they look to disrupt Brighton’s positive start to the season and improve themselves as a team.

“The players know about the derby, about the games like that. Of course we need to play with desire, with passion, we need to work hard but that has to be something consistent for our football club because that is the way we are as a football club.”