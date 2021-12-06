The Crystal Palace manager has started Vicente Guaita and Jean-Philippe Mateta and named Jordan Ayew on the bench after the forward's return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Addressing each, he said: "When you’re looking at the team and players, JP’s been doing really well lately so I wanted to give him a chance to start. But I think the front three are really young, they’ve got a lot of energy and a lot of quality so hopefully they will perform at the level I know they can.

"In any kind of position you always have to make a decision and that [Guaita over Jack Butland] was a difficult one, of course. But Vince has been doing really well and Jack has had some really good games lately, so I’m happy with the two goalkeepers we have in our football club.

"He [Ayew] wanted to be back. The option was there and he wanted to be with the team. I’m glad he wanted to come back to the team. Obviously he will be on the bench because he’s not ready physically to start the game but he can come on and help the team."

Looking at the game more widely, Vieira discussed what he feels is key this afternoon: "The key today is concentration, determination and playing the game and trying to make fewer mistakes. Every mistake you make against a team like Liverpool you get punished straight away.

"But as well at the same time we play quite well at home, our record is really good, so we have to go on the field and perform with enthusiasm and confidence and we’ll have the support from the fans like always."