“Wilf is good – he started training with the team a couple of days ago,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “He will be in the squad tomorrow. We are looking good. Everybody outside of Nathan trained this morning.

“I think we are all excited to see [Eberechi Eze] coming back from a long injury, and he is doing really well. He has started training with the team but he is still a couple of weeks away from getting involved.

“We have to be realistic with the injury that he had and the time he needs to get fit [enough] to be get involved.”

With Zaha back and Eze progressing well, Vieira expressed positivity about the potential of his squad, with new signings Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise offering further options in attack.

“I think this is the football club, this is the period where the football club is,” Vieira said. “There is a big turnover with players coming and players leaving.

“We knew that it would be challenging to make the players gel and play together, and I think when you look at where we are we can be really pleased. I still believe there is more to come from some of the players that we have.

“I think the way to analyse it – the way I like to do it – is to look at the performances over 90-minutes, and to look at how the team has been progressing game after game. That tells me that we are doing a good job, and doing well.

“It will be a question of time. When I look at how the players are performing both individually and collectively, it gives me hope we will turn it around. The goals were a bit unlucky, but the way those games ended up is a motivation for us to win football matches.”