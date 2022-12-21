“We didn’t create any chances [against Fulham],” he said at his pre-match press conference. “To have a shot on goal you need to create chances, you need to play forwards and you need to be brave enough.

“If you are not brave enough to play forward it will be difficult to score goals.

“During the break you work on how you can be more consistent in our performances. The game today showed that we are still a long way away.”

The manager was keen to emphasise the need for his side to regain their competitive edge.

“There are a lot of aspects of the game we need to cover, but first of all it’s competitiveness,” he explained. “It happened during the game where you are going through a difficult period and you have to compete and try to win the second ball, and [against Fulham] we didn’t do it enough.

“We weren’t brave enough to play going forward, we played going backwards and that has to change. We have to believe more in ourselves, more in what we are trying to do.

“The quality has to be better but I think the game [against Fulham] will remind ourselves about the other side of the game: what we do when we don’t have the ball, how we win the second ball, where you put your head when other players are putting their feet.

“This competitiveness we had in other games, we need to get it back straight away.”