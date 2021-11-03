“Burnley is a really difficult place to go,” he said in his pre-match interview. “It’s important to have that experience on the field, and to have lots of physicality as well to face the challenge today.

“The guys had a really good couple of days of training, and [Odsonne] Edouard had a couple of injuries this week, so we have a team on the field today who know what to expect here.

“[Eze] has been working really hard, and he’s very excited to be back with the team. He’s been doing well in training.”

Vieira expressed a desire to build on the positive momentum generated by recent results, but said there is still plenty of work to be done.

“When you have a positive result, it always helps to have a happy camp,” he explained. “Saying that, we know we still need to improve parts of the game.

“We have some tough games where we managed to get a result, and there’s still a lot to come from the team.

“The challenge is to try and improve every day and in every game, and try to challenge in the Premier League.”