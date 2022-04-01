Eze starts in a midfield trio alongside Conor Gallagher and James McArthur, with Cheikhou Kouyaté dropping to the bench.

Up-front, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew replace Michael Olise and Odsonne Edouard, both of whom are among the substitutes; Wilfried Zaha completes the attack.

Joel Ward returns in defence in place of Tyrick Mitchell, with Nathaniel Clyne on the opposite flank and Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi once again partnered in the centre.

Palace have plenty of attacking options from the replacements, with Edouard and Olise joined by Christian Benteke and Jeff Schlupp. Kouyaté and Will Hughes can be called upon to bolster the midfield.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, McArthur, Gallagher, Eze, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.

Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Olise, Kouyaté, Hughes, Schlupp, Benteke, Edouard, Kelly.

Leeds: Meslier (GK), Ayling, Cooper, Raphinha, Llorente, Dallas, Rodrigo, James, Harrison, Phillips, Klich.

Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Koch, Stuijk, Bate, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Greenwood, Kenneh.