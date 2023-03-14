“The fans have always been fantastic to us every time we have played away from home,” he said at his pre-match press conference. “Last year, when we went there, they were behind the team and supporting the team.

“Look at the reception when we started against [Manchester] City. Look after the result and look at the fans. The fans always respond.

“What I want – and what I expect – from the players is to give something to the fans to fire them up a little bit. What we want is to ply the game with a lot of determination and enthusiasm so the fans can be behind us like always.

“The derby is always special for the fans, but the players can feel the tension as well. That’s why it will be important for us to remain calm but determined, and it will be important for us to control our emotions.

“Of course the fans will be up for it, and the players and myself will be ready for it as well.”

Vieira says his side must maintain their strong defensive record, but without reducing their threat going forwards.

“The challenge for me as a manager is to find the right balance to keep defensively well, but at the same time be more dangerous going forwards,” he explained. “Our performances overall I can’t say I am happy with, because of course what I want is to win matches and if we don’t score goals it will be really difficult.

“We have to take more risks going forwards and that may allow us to be more dangerous to score those goals.

“It’s not about the shape, it’s about the players understanding the timings of going forward. It’s about taking more risks and allowing them to go a bit more forward. We have a couple of players who can get inside the box but it’s important for us to find that right balance.”

Vieira hopes that his players can show leadership in their performances – leadership which can be displayed both on and off the ball.

“It’s not just the experienced players. When you look at Michael [Olise], he is a young player but when he is on the field he is taking responsibility and showing leadership because of his technical ability and the decisions he makes when on the field.

“When you step on the field you have to show character, personality and leadership. That can be done vocally or by the quality you have.

“I expect them to do more on that side.”