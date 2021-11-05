“It’s not an easy place to go,” Vieira said of Burnley in his pre-match press conference. “At the minute we are in a good period. We are playing well and are creating chances. We managed to score a couple of goals.

“We have to keep challenging ourselves. We have to keep doing the right thing. Obviously it will be a difficult challenge, but we are going and believing in ourselves, and we will give our best to get something from that game.”

After bumping into Dyche during the international break, Vieira had warm words for his opposite number.

“He did a fantastic job,” he said. “I think it is not easy it stay at the same club for nine years, and he’s been doing some wonderful work in this football club.

“I think the career of a manager you can judge by what he is winning, but you can also judge by the stability in a football club.

“I call that a success. Spending nine years in a football club is something that will not happen often in our day and age.”