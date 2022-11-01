“Of course, I'm really pleased with the performance we had against West Ham,” Vieira said during his pre-match press conference. “We played some really good football at times and it was a well deserved win, I would say.

“The performance always gives you more chance of winning football matches. At the same time, there are still parts of the game we need to improve.

“Look at the first 25 minutes before we conceded: we created chances, we had the ball, we had possession, but didn’t score and when you are in a really good period of the game you have to take chances and that is something we have to improve.

“It’s something [that comes] with experience. Individually and collectively about how to manage those parts of the games.”The performance saw Palace earn their first away win in the Premier League this season – with Michael Olise scoring a dramatic late winner.

“I've seen an improvement [away from home],” Vieira said. “All the games we have played away from home, every single one outside Everton we played and competed.

“It was just a question of time. I always believed we were [doing things] in the right way and the West Ham one was a good performance overall.

“I was really pleased [with Olise]. He had a complete game. He was good in possession, out of possession, he worked really well with rest of team to defend. We want him to stay [at that level] and repeat those performances.

“Of course he has to keep developing himself on and off the field. This is part of who he will be as a player.”

Palace travel to St James’ Park to face a Newcastle side that have won six of their last seven games.

“Of course we are looking forward to it,” Vieira said. “It’s a competition we want to take seriously.

“Going to Newcastle with the way they are playing makes it more difficult, but we had a draw there where we competed well and we will compete. We never choose which games to play and not to play.

“We will put the best team out there and compete. Playing those three games in a week does not make it easy for us but we will have a team that can compete.”