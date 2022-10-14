Palace were granted planning permission by Croydon Council on Thursday evening, with the new stand potentially increasing the number of fans at Selhurst to around 34,000.
“It’s just one more step forward,” Vieira said in his pre-match press conference. “You look at the facilities we have here, the facility at the Academy and now it is the stadium.
“The club is working to allow more fans to come and I think that is something that the fans and the players will love. The capacity will be even bigger, so the atmosphere will be in an even better place.
“It just shows how the Chairman has been building this football club.”