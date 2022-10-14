Palace are looking for a third win in four Premier League games as they travel to Everton, and will hope to get the better of the Goodison Park home crowd.

“It was a really good result [against Wolves] and a good performance,” Vieira said. “We found the quality and mental strength to get back and win that game.

“We know how difficult it is to go [to Goodison Park] because of the pressure and the atmosphere. We will have to be ready.”

Vieira reserved special praise for Odsonne Edouard – who assisted Wilfried Zaha for the winner against Wolves – and gave an update on the fitness of James McArthur.

“I am really pleased – [Edouard] is in a really good place at the moment,” Vieira said. “He is playing every game and playing with confidence.

“He is linking with the players around him, he is working really hard and he is scoring goals. I’m really pleased with his performances, yes.

“We did not put any timeline on [McArthur’s] injuries. He is progressing, and he should start doing some work on the field next week so this is a really good step forwards.

“We will let him take his time and see when he will be back.”