“We would like to score more goals, and we would like to concede fewer goals,” Vieira said in his pre-match press conference. “We would like to grow as a team and we have seen against Leeds that we managed the game well.

“This was one of the elements that we needed to improve, but we need to be more consistent in our clarity about how we want to approach the game.

“We are still growing as a team. We know that there is a lot to improve but so far we are in a good place – even if I want more from the players.”