The same sentiment of maintaining consistency to improve was echoed to centre-back Marc Guéhi, who narrowly missed out on an England call-up to the World Cup squad.

“Regarding Marc, what he has to do is keep being consistent with his performance. If you compare him to [Harry] Maguire, Maguire knows that international level that Marc doesn’t know yet. So, the manager has to make a decision about what he wants for that tournament and again, Marc or anyone else should respect that decision and a judgement should be made at the end of the tournament.

“You don’t need to tell them to [target the next European Championship or the next World Cup], that is already on [their minds]. Those players always think about the next big thing and will work hard to try and get there, but again consistency is what makes the difference at that level.”

Finally, Vieira commented on Nottingham Forest’s form and results in recent weeks, highlighting how consistent their results have been in recent weeks: “I think they are more consistent in their performances now than they were in the start of the season. The time allowed the players to gel together and for the manager to put his philosophy across and it takes time to do that.”

“We’ve played some good football lately, but of course we’ll have to perform against Forest if we want to get a result and if we don’t that means we didn’t do enough. We’re still going to have the two week break which will allow myself and my staff to reflect on the first part [of the season], where we are and where we want to be.”