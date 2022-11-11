Michael Olise, who scored his first goal of the season with a 94th minute winner in a 1-2 victory over West Ham United last weekend, was a topic of discussion for Vieira in his pre-match press conference as he pointed out how consistency will be a key contributing factor to his development.
“What Michael [Olise] needs is to just be consistent and avoid injuries,” he explained. “What he needs is to continue being on the field, training, and playing games.
“The more time he spends playing games - he will start to believe in himself and his ability a little bit more and that confidence will take him to a different level. That is what he needs. He is still really young and he has the quality and ability to win games, because of the talent that he has, but the consistency of playing games is what he needs.”
Olise’s performances so far have seen him rewarded with a call-up to the France Under-21s side to face Norway shortly before the start of the World Cup.