He was asked to comment on three - Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha - and found praise for each of their various characteristics.

With the discussion prompted by Benteke's brace against Burnley, Vieira went on to commend the entire trio.

Here's what he had to say.

Jordan Ayew

"The only thing Jordan is missing at the moment is the goal to give him the confidence he needs. Outside of that his work ethic for the team is fantastic. When you’re making the squad you don’t just look at the goals, you look at the work ethic, the sacrifice they’re making.

"I’m happy with the way Jordan’s working at the moment but he needs to score those goals. The way he’s working for the team, he deserves to score goals."

Christian Benteke

[What have you done to change his game?] "Nothing really. I think again it’s all credit to Christian. He showed he wants to be part of this football club. The fact we brought in [Odsonne] Edouard as well, bringing challenges for those players to challenge themselves. Christian is up for the fight to show everybody he wants to be part of what the football club is trying to do.