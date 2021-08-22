The Palace manager and Leicester coach played alongside one another at Arsenal in the early noughties and crossed paths again at Manchester City in 2010.

The pair have both represented some of Europe’s largest clubs and amassed over 100 caps for their respective national teams, and have chosen similar career paths since retiring.

Discussing his former teammate, Vieira revealed that they have maintained a close relationship:

“We have a really good relationship and he’s someone I really admire,” the manager said. “He was a top football player but also a really good human being. I’m still in touch with him and we’ve spoken a couple of times.

“He’s been following me through my coaching badges and career, and I the same with him. We are in touch and quite close together.”

Vieira was then asked if he feels Toure can advance his coaching career one day and make the step into full management, as the Frenchman has.

He said he has no doubts: “I strongly believe he has the ability and potential to go into a managing career. I spoke to him and he’s really pleased being with Brendan Rodgers. It’s difficult to find a better place to learn with the way he’s managing and the way he wants his team to play.

“He’s really happy over there and I hope he will one day have a chance to show what he is capable to do at this level as a manager.”