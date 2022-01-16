He joined Watford in January this year, and has collected four points so far. Discussing Hodgson before Palace travel to Hertfordshire, Vieira said: "Nobody will take away what Roy did at this football club. He spent four or five years here and I think he did a fantastic job.

"I think the foundations of this football club are really solid and I think Roy was one of the people who put those in place to allow the next manager to come and work.

"He brought stability to this football club and players with experience and that allowed me to come to this football club and count on some of those who know the club really well. That is what I think he left this football club."

Then asked for his reaction to Hodgson's impact at Watford, Vieira said he was "not surprised at all," because "when you see the experience and how many years he's been involved in the game, he knows what a team needs to get points and is doing a good job over there."