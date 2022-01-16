Hodgson led Palace from September 2017 until May 2021, when he departed the club having secured its ninth consecutive Premier League season.
Before the two meet at Vicarage Road, Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira praised the club's former manager Roy Hodgson for the work he did in south London.
He joined Watford in January this year, and has collected four points so far. Discussing Hodgson before Palace travel to Hertfordshire, Vieira said: "Nobody will take away what Roy did at this football club. He spent four or five years here and I think he did a fantastic job.
"I think the foundations of this football club are really solid and I think Roy was one of the people who put those in place to allow the next manager to come and work.
"He brought stability to this football club and players with experience and that allowed me to come to this football club and count on some of those who know the club really well. That is what I think he left this football club."
Then asked for his reaction to Hodgson's impact at Watford, Vieira said he was "not surprised at all," because "when you see the experience and how many years he's been involved in the game, he knows what a team needs to get points and is doing a good job over there."
He was then asked - half-jokingly - if Palace need to "surprise" Hodgson given his knowledge of the club, and replied: "Not at all. We just need to stick to what we’ve been doing since the beginning of the season and try to improve those details to allow ourselves to win football matches."
Finally, having managed in France, the United States and now England, and having played in France, Italy and England, Vieira was asked to comment on Hodgson's international career, one that took him across the world.
Discussing British managers who may chose to stay closer to home, Vieira said: "You may not give enough credit to the British managers who I believe are doing a really good job [in Britain]. It’s about the career you want, the experience you want and the opportunities.
"Roy had a wonderful experience going to Italy, Sweden and all around the world to coach. This is something I believe he wanted to do."