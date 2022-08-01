"They are playing with a lot of confidence, with a system that suits the players and we will have to be ready physically, tactically, to perform as best as we can."

Brentford head to SE25 after drawing with Everton last time out, while Palace fell 4-2 to Manchester City.

Both teams had just two non-matchdays to recover and prep for Tuesday's clash, but Vieira stressed that his side will be energised to make amends for defeat.

He said: "We have to bounce back after the defeat against City. It’s about recovering and we have to improve parts [of our game] we need to improve.

"When you lose a game you want to bounce back and play straight away. We’ll have a chance at home in front of our fans to improve our performance and try to win that game.

"Playing at home is really good. I think the support, the atmosphere, the evening games like that, we always manage to perform well. Hopefully we can do it again on Tuesday."