Speaking in his pre-match press conference Vieira drew upon last season's two 0-0 draws between the teams and highlights the talents at Brentford's disposal after their 4-0 romp over Manchester United.
"You just have to look at the game they played against United with a lot of tempo, a lot of aggression," he said. 'This is a team that can press high and try to win the ball in the opposition half and we’ll have to be really good on the ball if we want to play our game.
"The last games we played against them last year was really challenging at home and away from home. It’s a team that physically are really strong, work really hard and the opposition team don’t create very much.