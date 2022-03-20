The Blues lost an entertaining quarter-final 5-4 on aggregate to be knocked from the Champions League. Having played in Europe and returned for landmark games himself, however, Vieira said he does not expect the opposition to be fatigued by the outing.
"You don’t feel the tiredness when you play a semi-final of the FA Cup," he said. "Those Chelsea players will be ready for it and we have to be ready for the fight and look at how we want to approach the game, our gameplan and perform on the day. We can’t count on Chelsea to be tired.