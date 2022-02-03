Although Vieira’s hand has been strengthened with players nearing a return, he confirmed none would be available for this Saturday’s FA Cup match.

“[The squad is] looking good, I will say. We have Macca and Tonks who started training with the team. We had Jordan and Wilfried coming back from the Africa Cup of Nations. Everybody is doing well.

“We had a training session this morning [Friday] and for Wilfried it’s too soon to be a part of the squad. Macca as well it’s too short. He just had a couple of training sessions with the squad. They need a couple more days before getting involved [playing] with the squad.”