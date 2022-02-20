Speaking with the press before City’s visit on Monday, Vieira said of his former club: “We will face I believe one of the best teams in Europe.

“When you play a team like City you have to be 9-10/10 because of the quality of the team. Of course you have some moments that have to go in your favour. You have to force those moments, do what it takes to allow ourselves to win.

“When defending we can’t afford to make mistakes because of the quality of the players they have around – we’ll get punished straight away.”

Palace have shown their ability against Pep Guardiola’s men once already this season, beating the Citizens 2-0 at the Etihad last October.