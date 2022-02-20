Pep Guardiola’s men play at Selhurst Park tonight as both teams look to build on confident wins – Palace against Wolves and City against Manchester United.

Speaking with the media pre-match, Vieira outlined Palace’s approach to the champions’ visit: “I think City is still City. We will not have as much possession as we want to, we won’t have as much possession as against Wolverhampton.

“But today is about playing well as a team, defending well as a team and being patient because there will be time where we’re not having the ball and we have to be brave enough.

“We have to play going forward. We know how good they are but we’ll have to create those problems and if we want to create problems it’s [important] to play with confidence and belief.”

The south Londoners overcame City 2-0 at the Etihad in October 2021, but Vieira said the result wouldn’t affect tonight’s outcome, with the team facing a different task.

“This is a long time ago and of course today is really a different game because they have to win as well to stay where they are, and for us it’s going to be about being our best to win the game. We know if we want to take a result today we will have to play well and play well as a team.

“The challenge is to improve from the last game. The challenge is to be better as a team.”