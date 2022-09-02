“On my side [the window] is not stressful at all. As a football club we had a clear idea about what we wanted, the profile of players we wanted to bring.”

But the manager also said he and the club have an eye on future windows, with a desire to try to “always improve the squad.”

“It [the window] opens again in 13 [league] games and we’ve been clear about not bringing in players to make numbers. I said from the opening day I was happy with the group we have.

“You identify players, discuss with clubs and see if they are prepared to let players go. Some will say yes and some will say no, but it’s not easy to bring players.

“People can get really frustrated when you see the money spent in the Premier League, but you need to understand who we are as a football club. We work our best, try hard to bring players because we always want to improve the squad. If you don’t find that player for whatever reason you have to move on… I believe we have enough in house to be competitive.”