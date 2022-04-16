“They’re having a good run. A new manager has come with ideas about how he wants to play the game and with the players they bring, everything has gelled. They’ve had positive results and a good run. We’re looking forward to the game. We want to do well and want to perform.”

Eddie Howe took over at St James’ Park in November last year, and has guided the Magpies to relative safety – sitting 12 points clear of relegation.

Vieira was willing to praise his opposite number, saying: “I’m not surprised because you just have to look at how well he was doing at Bournemouth. He is an experienced manager, and has a really clear idea about what he wants from the players.

“He brought the players that play the way he wants to play. For some clubs you can’t make mistakes when choosing players and the ones you bring really help you to perform. All credit to him.”