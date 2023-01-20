Following their 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Wednesday evening, the Palace manager reiterated that if his players perform with a similar mentality, further impressive results in the Premier League will inevitably follow.

Vieira said at his pre-match press conference: “The performances, when you look at them, against Chelsea and Manchester United, I think there were a lot of positives.

“It’s just about sticking together and being even clearer about what I want and expect from the players in general. I never doubt about us coming back, winning games or scoring goals.

“I think the boost was to get the point – that was really important for us. I was especially really pleased for the players. They’ve been working hard, and not getting that point would have been really disappointing for them and for us.

“It’s about how we manage the emotions and try to find the positivity to have the players keep going. When you look deeper at the performances, there is space for us to get more points.

“We want to be strong at home, because I think last year that was one of our strengths. We want to bounce back. We have a good game against Newcastle and we can start from Saturday.”

On midweek goalscorer Michael Olise, Vieira said: “He’s growing up as a player. He arrived and had a couple of injuries. He was coming back and then he had another step back [with injuries].

“This year, he’s been really consistent in his training and that’s allowed him to play all the games he has played so far. Sometimes people expect a lot from a young player, but he’s still really young.

“We need to be patient with him. To date he’s been playing really well, but there’s still I believe more that he can do and give to the team.”