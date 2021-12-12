On COVID postponements

“It’s about trying to understand the guidance and rules about why we play or not – why does this team and not that team play? We understand the COVID situation and some clubs are hit but every situation is different. There is not clear guidance or rules about why those games have been cancelled. We need more information about what’s going on because you’ll have teams play three games and some who won’t play. The situation is not clear enough."

On COVID cases

"We hope we’re going to be okay [to face Spurs] but when you’re looking at the number of cases around we start to be worried.

"We had a couple of cases in our football club in the last couple of days. We try our best to prevent the situation but it is worrying because the evolution for the next couple of days we don’t know how it will go.

"I’m not worried about the players’ welfare regarding the [frequency of] games during this period because it’s been like that for years and years. I’m worried about their welfare regarding COVID. Players coming back from the COVID situation and asking them to play with not enough training is a lot on them."

On the Spurs match

“I think [Spurs is] a really difficult place to go. The atmosphere, the players’ energy when they play at home is really good. We know what to expect, so what is important for us is to play with courage, with confidence and belief and to give ourselves the best chance to get the result. We know it’s going to be difficult, but we can make it difficult for them as well.

“I am expecting more than just a couple of boos!”

On playing at Christmas

“It’s a busy period but it’s the festive period and this is part of the country. I used to love playing during this period. We knew it will be challenging and we’d have to prepare ourselves in the best way. But obviously with the COVID situation it makes things more difficult and challenging.”

On the last three months

“It’s a really competitive league. I learn every day about my players. When you are in a difficult situation where you don’t win for three games and how you will respond, the players’ concentration and determination to bounce back – in every situation I learn more about the players’ ability to face difficulties. I believe I’ve learned from these last couple of months.”