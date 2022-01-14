“Positiveness,” he told Sky Sports after the game when asked what a point meant for the team. “The discipline, and we needed to be disciplined today. I think we were disciplined, we were patient as well.

“We defended well as a team, and that wasn’t the case away from home since the start of the season. We need to have this kind of maturity.

“There is talent in the team. You saw Michael [Olise] and [Eberechi] Eze coming back. When you look at how young we were up front, those kinds of games will make those players better.

“That’s really exciting for the football club.”

Another youngster to impress was Conor Gallagher, who netted the opening goal after floating into the penalty area at just the right moment.

“He gets that energy to understand the right time to get inside the box,” said Vieira. “His finishing is fantastic – he can finish with both feet, and has the timing. He will keep scoring important goals for us.

“In the second-half we knew that if we kept defending well we would frustrate them, and that would allow us to create chances. We were really disciplined, and I liked the way that the wingers worked tactically.

“I think they were really disciplined. There are a lot of positives to take into the second-half of the season.”